

Mercedes, McLaren Compete for Best Time in 2nd F1 Preseason Test Day



BARCELONA – Formula One drivers hit the track on Tuesday for the second day of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya without taking a break, hoping to make the most of the dry conditions after a rainy start to the preseason, with Mercedes and McLaren battling it out for the best time.



During the four and a half hours of continuous practice, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland achieved the top spot with one minute and 20.270 seconds, followed by McLaren’s Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne with one minute and 20.325 seconds.



The third fastest driver was Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), with a time of one minute and 21.010 seconds.



On Monday, Red Bull’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo achieved the best time for the first day of testing, clocking in at one minute and 20.179 seconds.



The teams had opted to push through Tuesday’s second day of preseason testing without the usual one-hour break, following cold and wet weather conditions Monday afternoon and forecasters promising the next two days were to be even chillier.



