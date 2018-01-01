HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mayer, Berlocq, Delbonis and Garcia-Lopez Advance at Brazil Open



SAO PAULO – Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer defeated Portugal’s Gastão Elias 5-7, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5) to advance to the round of 16 of the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo.



Up next for Mayer is countryman Carlos Berlocq, who beat Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the last match of the night on Monday.



In other action, Argentina’s Federico Delbonis rolled to a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes, setting up a showdown with another Spaniard, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who grinded out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Austria’s Gerald Melzer.



Portugal’s João Domingues rallied to beat Argentina’s Renzo Olivo 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.



Domingues’s next opponent will be Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the tournament’s No. 2 seed.



The Brazil Open, an ATP World Tour 250 tournament played on clay, offers $516,205 in prize money.



