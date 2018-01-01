 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

French FM Welcomes Russia Humanitarian Pause in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

MOSCOW – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he welcomed a Russian-backed pause in hostilities in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta and hoped that it was the first of many such steps aimed a de-escalating violence in the region.

Le Drian was in Moscow to speak with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, whose president, Vladimir Putin, asked on Monday his Syrian ally, President Bashar al-Assad, to halt his military campaign on the rebel-held Damascus suburb for five hours a day in order to allow for humanitarian aid delivery.

“The five-hour humanitarian ceasefire is a real step forward and it a credit to Russian initiative,” Le Drian said in a joint Moscow preference following his meeting with Lavrov.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to the Russian president last week urging his support for a United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution to apply a 30-day cessation of hostiles across all of Syria.

Putin’s decision to draft his own terms for a humanitarian pause effectively undermined the UN resolution but was nonetheless welcomed in a region that for the last eight days has been the subject of almost incessant bombardment from the Syrian government in a tirade that caused the death of upwards of 500 people.

However, the UN’s humanitarian office said it had received reports that fighting was ongoing in Eastern Ghouta, with spokesperson Jens Laerke describing the situation as “bleak.”

Le Drian said that all the rebel groups active in Eastern Ghouta had signed the UN treaty and pressured the Damascus regime to follow suit.

“First we must make sure that all the parties accept the ceasefire,” he said, adding that mechanisms must be put in place to make sure that the deal is observed.

He also asked for Russia to extend the ceasefire period to 24 hours a day so that aid convoys could travel to the blockaded region.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved