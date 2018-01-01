

Czech Judge Frees Kurdish Politician Wanted by Turkey



PRAGUE – A Czech judge freed on Tuesday the former leader of the political branch of a Kurdish militia who had been arrested in Prague under an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey.



Salih Muslim Muhammad, a top former leader of the political branch of the Kurdish-Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), had been arrested in Prague over the weekend and Ankara had demanded on Monday his extradition to Turkey, where the YPG is considered a terror group despite the group’s alliance with the United States-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization in Syria.



The judge’s decision was definitive, court spokesperson Marketa Puci told EFE, adding that the court would rule on the extradition once the prosecutor’s office, which was demanding Muslim be placed in pre-trial detention, complete its request, a process that could take a month.



Muslim’s lawyer, Miroslav Krutina, confirmed to local media that the judge had ordered his freedom and that he had agreed to take part in the inquiry for the extradition process.



Images made available by epa showed crowds of supporters gathered outside the court holding up pictures of Muslim and waving flags as they called Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan a terrorist, a dictator and a fascist.



