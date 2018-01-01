 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Snowfall Brings Travel Disruption to Parts of UK as Cold Snap Hits Europe

LONDON – Heavy snowfall that arrived to the United Kingdom on Tuesday has caused disruption on the country’s roads, railways and at airports, as what was being dubbed the coldest week of winter set in, according to authorities.

Police were warning drivers to take extra care on the roads due to the wintry weather conditions.

“There have been more than 60 collisions reported to the Kent Police Control Room since midnight,” the force said in a statement.

The Met Office, the country’s meteorological service, had yellow and amber warnings in place across much of UK to indicate further arrival of snow from Tuesday through Thursday.

The service advised that rural communities could become cut off due to the conditions, while there was a risk of power cuts and disruption to telecommunications services.

Counties in southeast England, including Kent, Surrey, Suffolk and Sussex, were among the most affected by the adverse weather conditions, with some areas being blanketed in up to 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) of snow, while some 8 cm fell in parts of northeast England.

Temperatures fell on the morning to -6 C (-21.2 F) in some areas, including Northern Ireland, southeast England, and even plummeted to -8.5 C in the Scottish Highlands hamlet of Altnaharra.

London’s Heathrow Airport said in a tweet it was not “expecting significant disruption,” but asked passengers to consult their airlines in order to verify the status of their flights.

The UK was experiencing its coldest week of winter, according to forecasting services, and snow was expected to move towards the west of the country over the course of Tuesday, before making its way to Scotland and the Midlands.

Forecasts predicted snow of up to 20 cm in parts of Scotland, East England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
 

