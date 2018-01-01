HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: Where in Venezuela is Alcedo Mora? He’s Been Missing for 3 Years, AG Seems Not to Care

It’s been three years since the disappearance of Alcedo Mora, a staff member of the Mérida state governorship and revolutionary militant who made the mistake to buy the story of the fight against corruption as told by some members of chavismo



By TalCual



Tuesday marked three years of the mysterious disappearance of Alcedo Mora, a staff member of the Mérida state governorship and revolutionary militant who made the mistake to buy the story of the fight against corruption as told by some members of chavismo.



On a day like today, in 2015, Mora had sent a text message to his family saying that he was going to be arrested by agents of the Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGCIM) due to his investigation of alleged irregularities taking place at a gas filling station that belongs to state-run oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Mérida.



Esneider and Eliecer Vergel, two Colombian siblings who Mora used to help from his job at the Mérida governorship, also went missing. A few days earlier, Mora had been threatened by a man driving a black Toyota Hilux pickup truck, according to one of his sons. They advised him to shut his mouth or he would suffer the consequences.



Tarek William Saab, the Ombudsman at that time, intervened with the swiftness that characterizes him when it comes to defend the Government, and claimed that the DGCIM was not going to arrest Mora. After that he zipped his lips, although he broke his disciplined silence when a journalist asked him a question on the subject but without giving further details.



The relatives of Alcedo Mora were received by the Attorney General’s Office in times of Luisa Ortega Díaz and were assured that she (now in exile) was very interested in the case, but that alleged interest of her did not help to clarify what happened. Saab, today Venezuela’s de facto Attorney General, still remains tight-lipped on the case. Is he waiting for orders from above to tell the truth?



In July of last year, Jesús Eliécer Vergel, father of the Vergel brothers, claimed that he had been kidnapped by a combination of Sebin (Venezuela’s political police) agents and paramilitary groups, who held him hostage for six days and told him that his sons and Mora were dead and that any person who will try to find out what happened to them will suffer the same fate.



Venezuelans are watching how Nicolás Maduro squanders enormous amounts of time and resources talking through the national media, but has not said a single word regarding this case in three years. It is a silence that says a lot.



At TalCual, we have been following this case from the beginning and we will continue to fight until the truth comes to light. The disappearance of persons is something unacceptable and that is why we demand the de facto Attorney General Tarek William Saab to report the results that investigations have yielded so far and tell the truth about what happened. His reputation as a defender of human rights, already called into question, would be more tarnished if he doesn’t do anything to find out the whereabouts of Alcedo Mora and the Vergel brothers.



