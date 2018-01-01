 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Analyze North Korean Facilities

TOKYO – Japan successfully launched on Tuesday a rocket into space with a new spy satellite equipped for tasks such as gathering information about North Korea’s missile facilities, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

The satellite was placed in orbit aboard an H-2a model rocket launched from JAXA’s Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture as per schedule.

The optical reconnaissance satellite will be employed in tasks such as analyzing the developments in North Korea’s missile launch and nuclear test facilities.

It brings the total number of Japanese devices of this type to seven.

Japan plans to deploy around 10 spy satellites, including optical ones, to take long-distance photographs and radar-equipped ones capable of taking images without being affected by weather or darkness.

The Japanese government does not make images captured by such satellites public due to their use in its intelligence services, but also uses them to study areas affected by natural disasters.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved