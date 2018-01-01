HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Analyze North Korean Facilities



TOKYO – Japan successfully launched on Tuesday a rocket into space with a new spy satellite equipped for tasks such as gathering information about North Korea’s missile facilities, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.



The satellite was placed in orbit aboard an H-2a model rocket launched from JAXA’s Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture as per schedule.



The optical reconnaissance satellite will be employed in tasks such as analyzing the developments in North Korea’s missile launch and nuclear test facilities.



It brings the total number of Japanese devices of this type to seven.



Japan plans to deploy around 10 spy satellites, including optical ones, to take long-distance photographs and radar-equipped ones capable of taking images without being affected by weather or darkness.



The Japanese government does not make images captured by such satellites public due to their use in its intelligence services, but also uses them to study areas affected by natural disasters.



