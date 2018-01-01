HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Ferrer Beats Rublev, Reaches 2nd Round of Mexican Open



ACAPULCO, Mexico – Spain’s David Ferrer advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open in straight sets, defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.



Ferrer dominated the match, which lasted one hour and 23 minutes, paying the 20-year-old Rublev back for beating him last month in the first round of the Australian Open.



“I want to rest a little and be ready to prepare (for) each game,” Ferrer said after the match, in which he won 65 percent of the service points compared to his opponent’s 55 percent.



The 35-year-old is set to play the winner of Tuesday’s duel between Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and Mischa Zverev of Germany.



