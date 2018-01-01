HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Thompson Leads Warriors to 125-11 Win against Knicks



NEW YORK – Guard Klay Thompson scored 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors’ to a 125-111 road win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.



The win was the Warriors’ third in a row since the All-Star Weekend.



Point guard Stephen Curry also added 21 points, including 14 in the third period, when the Warriors outscored the Knicks 39-18 after trailing by one at halftime (63-64).



Forward Kevin Durant put up 21 points with nine rebounds, which also contributed to the victory of the Warriors, who are placed second in the Western Conference and the league, behind the Houston Rockets.



The Warriors have won eight consecutive games against the Knicks, and their latest came on the fifth anniversary of the game when Curry broke the 50-point barrier by scoring 54 at MSG.



Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was the top scorer for the Knicks, who lost their second consecutive game and are already out of playoff contention.



Reserve point guard Trey Burke put up 18 points and was the second highest scorer for the Knicks.



NEW YORK – Guard Klay Thompson scored 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors’ to a 125-111 road win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.The win was the Warriors’ third in a row since the All-Star Weekend.Point guard Stephen Curry also added 21 points, including 14 in the third period, when the Warriors outscored the Knicks 39-18 after trailing by one at halftime (63-64).Forward Kevin Durant put up 21 points with nine rebounds, which also contributed to the victory of the Warriors, who are placed second in the Western Conference and the league, behind the Houston Rockets.The Warriors have won eight consecutive games against the Knicks, and their latest came on the fifth anniversary of the game when Curry broke the 50-point barrier by scoring 54 at MSG.Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was the top scorer for the Knicks, who lost their second consecutive game and are already out of playoff contention.Reserve point guard Trey Burke put up 18 points and was the second highest scorer for the Knicks. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

