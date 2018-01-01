 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Thompson Leads Warriors to 125-11 Win against Knicks

NEW YORK – Guard Klay Thompson scored 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors’ to a 125-111 road win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The win was the Warriors’ third in a row since the All-Star Weekend.

Point guard Stephen Curry also added 21 points, including 14 in the third period, when the Warriors outscored the Knicks 39-18 after trailing by one at halftime (63-64).

Forward Kevin Durant put up 21 points with nine rebounds, which also contributed to the victory of the Warriors, who are placed second in the Western Conference and the league, behind the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors have won eight consecutive games against the Knicks, and their latest came on the fifth anniversary of the game when Curry broke the 50-point barrier by scoring 54 at MSG.

Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was the top scorer for the Knicks, who lost their second consecutive game and are already out of playoff contention.

Reserve point guard Trey Burke put up 18 points and was the second highest scorer for the Knicks.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved