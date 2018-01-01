 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Irving Scores 25 Points, Helps Celtics Beat Grizzlies 109-98

BOSTON – Point guard Kyrie Irving scored 25 points on Monday as the Boston Celtics beat the Grizzlies 109-98, the 10th straight loss for Memphis, the NBA’s worst current losing streak.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown and back up playmaker Terry Rozier had 13 points each for the Celtics, who now have a 3-0 record since the All-Star Weekend, which marks the season’s halfway point.

Boston – which had a 28-point lead at one point in the second half – took its overall record to 43-19, and is second in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Dominican center Al Horford was outplayed by the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol and was limited to five points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes of play.

Power forward JaMychal Green was the highest scorer for the Grizzlies with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, although his team also suffered its 10th consecutive loss in away games.

Gasol was the second-highest scorer for Memphis, with 17 points, converting 5 out of 10 field goals and 1 out of 3 three-pointers. The Spaniard also had eight rebounds – all of them defensive – eight assists, one steal and one block in the game.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved