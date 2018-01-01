

Irving Scores 25 Points, Helps Celtics Beat Grizzlies 109-98



BOSTON – Point guard Kyrie Irving scored 25 points on Monday as the Boston Celtics beat the Grizzlies 109-98, the 10th straight loss for Memphis, the NBA’s worst current losing streak.



Shooting guard Jaylen Brown and back up playmaker Terry Rozier had 13 points each for the Celtics, who now have a 3-0 record since the All-Star Weekend, which marks the season’s halfway point.



Boston – which had a 28-point lead at one point in the second half – took its overall record to 43-19, and is second in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings.



Dominican center Al Horford was outplayed by the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol and was limited to five points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes of play.



Power forward JaMychal Green was the highest scorer for the Grizzlies with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, although his team also suffered its 10th consecutive loss in away games.



Gasol was the second-highest scorer for Memphis, with 17 points, converting 5 out of 10 field goals and 1 out of 3 three-pointers. The Spaniard also had eight rebounds – all of them defensive – eight assists, one steal and one block in the game.



