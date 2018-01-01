HOME | World (Click here for more)

South Korean Prosecutors Urge 30-Year Jail Term for Ex-President



SEOUL – The Seoul Central District Prosecutors demanded on Tuesday a 30-year prison sentence for former President Park Geun-hye for her role in the Rasputin corruption case, which led to her impeachment and detention almost a year ago.



On April 18, 2017, Park, 66, was formally accused of corruption, bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.



Prosecutors believe Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, dubbed the “female Rasputin,” extorted around $50 million from major South Korean firms, including Samsung, in exchange for official favors.



In addition to prison sentences, prosecutors have demanded Park pay a fine of 118.5 billion won ($110.5 million).



Park was not present on Tuesday at the last session of the trial, which she has not attended since October on grounds that both the judicial process and her preventive detention are a violation of her fundamental rights.



Park was impeached by the Constitutional Court on March 10 after ratifying a resolution approved by the National Assembly in December 2016.



On March 30, she was arrested on the orders of a Seoul court and has since remained behind bars pending the conclusion of the trial.



Park has been the first South Korean head of state to have been impeached in a democracy and her dismissal led to early elections, which the liberal Moon-Jae-in won.



Choi, 61, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and paid a fine of 18 billion won two weeks ago although her lawyers have appealed the sentence.



