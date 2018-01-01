 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PSG Forward Neymar Fractures Metatarsal, Set to Miss Real Return Game

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. is expected to miss the crucial second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid with a right ankle sprain and a fractured metatarsal, the club said on Tuesday.

PSG said that scans had confirmed the Brazilian had suffered “a right ankle sprain” and an “associated fracture of the fifth metatarsal” in a statement on Tuesday morning.

He was injured in Sunday’s Ligue 1 victory against Marseille, and although the club has not said how long he will be out for, he is expected to miss the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 matchup at home to holders Real Madrid on March 6.

PSG trails the Spanish giant 3-1.

Neymar joined the French side from FC Barcelona last summer for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($263 million), and has scored 29 goals in all competitions since the move.

The club also confirmed that his compatriot, defensive lynchpin Marquinhos, has a grade 1 left quadriceps injury.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved