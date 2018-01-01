

PSG Forward Neymar Fractures Metatarsal, Set to Miss Real Return Game



PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. is expected to miss the crucial second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid with a right ankle sprain and a fractured metatarsal, the club said on Tuesday.



PSG said that scans had confirmed the Brazilian had suffered “a right ankle sprain” and an “associated fracture of the fifth metatarsal” in a statement on Tuesday morning.



He was injured in Sunday’s Ligue 1 victory against Marseille, and although the club has not said how long he will be out for, he is expected to miss the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 matchup at home to holders Real Madrid on March 6.



PSG trails the Spanish giant 3-1.



Neymar joined the French side from FC Barcelona last summer for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($263 million), and has scored 29 goals in all competitions since the move.



The club also confirmed that his compatriot, defensive lynchpin Marquinhos, has a grade 1 left quadriceps injury.



