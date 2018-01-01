 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Peru Exhibits Metal Spheres Fallen from Sky

LIMA – Peru’s National Airspace Research and Development Commission (Conida) exhibited on Monday four metal spheres that fell from the sky on Jan. 27 in the southern Puno region and which are apparently of Russian or Ukrainian origin.

The spheres fell in a rural area more than 1,000 kilometers (800 miles) south of Lima on the Bolivian border, a researcher with the Conida Superintendency of Astrophysics, Walter Guevara, told EFE.

“We think these are parts of one of the stages of a spacecraft, which, for reasons we don’t understand, fell in that area,” he said.

Though up to now no country has claimed the spheres as its own, Guevara said that one of them had words written in the Cyrillic script, which could indicate they are either Russian or Ukrainian.

“We have asked for aid, through the Foreign Ministry, for the Russian Embassy to help us find out where these spheres came from,” he said.

Guevara said that when they received the report about the objects, they activated the protocol for such cases and asked the Puno regional government to ask local police to close off the area.

After a group of experts came together there a day and a half later, they found that the objects had no exhaust of the gas that would generally be used as fuel or for their pressurization.

“Among the gases normally used is hydrazine, which is very toxic and can cause death instantaneously by just breathing or touching it. When we analyzed each one, we saw they were sealed,” Guevara said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved