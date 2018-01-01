 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Betis Wins 2-0 against Struggling Levante

VALENCIA, Spain – Visiting Real Betis defeated a floundering Levante side 2-0 on Monday to vault over three other clubs and grab the seventh spot in La Liga.

The hosts, with just one win in their last 20 matches, remain just above the drop zone in 17th, a mere point ahead of Las Palmas.

Betis played a disciplined game, getting their goals on a set-piece and the counter, respectively.

While the away squad emphasized retaining possession, Levante opted for a direct approach on offense, relying on the pace of their attackers.

The home side’s best chance of the first half came when Jose Luis Morales sprinted down the left side and delivered a cross to Roger, whose shot went wide.

Betis took the lead in the 55th minute, after Levante keeper Oier Olazabal thwarted Joaquin and the visitors won a corner.

While Olazabal made a fine initial stop, Levante defender Chema inadvertently headed the ball into his own net to make it 1-0 for Betis.

Sergio Leon doubled the advantage the 68th minute, his goal the culmination of a counter that began with a great long ball from Betis keeper Antonio Adan.
 

