 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Loss Climbs 74.4% to $16.8 Billion in 2017, Pemex Says
The loss was the result of deteriorating assets, higher taxes and the drop in the value of the peso against the dollar, among other factors, Pemex said

MEXICO CITY – State-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported on Monday a net loss of $16.84 billion for 2017, up 74.4 percent from the $9.66 billion loss posted the previous year.

The loss was the result of deteriorating assets, higher taxes and the drop in the value of the peso against the dollar, among other factors, Pemex said.

Revenues totaled $71 billion, up 30.1 percent from 2016, Pemex said.

Production averaged 1.95 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, down 9.8 percent from 2016.

Natural gas output fell 13.6 percent last year to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day, Pemex said.

Liabilities, including short- and long-term debt, and other items, rose 1.8 percent to $183.26 billion last year.

Pemex said it finished 2017 with total debt of $102.99 billion, up 2.8 percent from the end of 2016, of which 92 percent is long-term debt.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved