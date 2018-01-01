

Two Die in Fall from Plane’s Landing Gear in Ecuador



QUITO – Two people were killed when they fell from the landing gear of a plane that took off on Monday from Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport in Guayaquil, a city in southwestern Ecuador, police said.



The runway and the airport were closed temporarily while police investigated the accident.



The victims “were in the landing gear of a LAN plane” and investigators “have to determine if the system itself expelled them or if they changed their minds about making the illegal trip,” police Maj. Marcelo Tobar told the daily El Telegrafo.



General Civil Aviation Administration (DGAC) officials met with representatives of airport operator TAGSA to discuss the accident.



