 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Filmmaker Kevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack

LOS ANGELES – US filmmaker Kevin Smith, known for movies such as “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” said Monday via Twitter that he was recovering from a “massive heart attack.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 47-year-old Smith lying in a hospital bed.

The actor, director and comedian fell ill Sunday night while filming “Kevin Smith Live!,” a standup comedy special, in Glendale, California.

“If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!,” he tweeted from his hospital bed.

Doctors implanted a stent after determining that one of Smith’s coronary arteries was completely blocked, the entertainer said.

Currently the writer and star of reality series “Comic Book Men,” which airs on the AMC cable network, Smith’s most recent film as a director was 2016’s “Yoga Hosers.”

He appeared as himself in the 2017 film “The Disaster Artist,” starring James Franco.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved