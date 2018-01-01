

Filmmaker Kevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack



LOS ANGELES – US filmmaker Kevin Smith, known for movies such as “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” said Monday via Twitter that he was recovering from a “massive heart attack.”



The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 47-year-old Smith lying in a hospital bed.



The actor, director and comedian fell ill Sunday night while filming “Kevin Smith Live!,” a standup comedy special, in Glendale, California.



“If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!,” he tweeted from his hospital bed.



Doctors implanted a stent after determining that one of Smith’s coronary arteries was completely blocked, the entertainer said.



Currently the writer and star of reality series “Comic Book Men,” which airs on the AMC cable network, Smith’s most recent film as a director was 2016’s “Yoga Hosers.”



He appeared as himself in the 2017 film “The Disaster Artist,” starring James Franco.



