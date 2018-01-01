 
  HOME | Uruguay

Uruguay Attains Record Low Infant Mortality Rate

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay had an infant mortality rate of 6.6 per 1,000 live births in 2017, the lowest in the South American country’s history, representing a reduction of nearly 100 deaths from the previous year, Health Minister Jorge Basso said Monday.

The data support the trend toward decreasing infant mortality rates, Basso said.

“The infant mortality rate in 2017 was 6.6 per 1,000 live births, compared to 7.9 per 1,100 in 2016,” Basso told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Last year, there were reductions in both postnatal mortality, when the child is at 28 days or older, and neonatal and premature neonatal mortality, when the baby is less than one month old, the health minister said.

There were no “significant changes” in the number of abortions in Uruguay, with 68 pregnancies terminated by medical prescription in 2016 and 70 in 2017.

There were “between 810 and 820 abortions by choice” in each of the past two years, Basso said.

“Over the last two fiscal years, there has been also a reduction in the number of teen pregnancies,” the health minister said.
 

