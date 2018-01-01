 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Five MLS in the Hunt for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

HOUSTON – Five Major League Soccer (MLS) teams are in the hunt for the Concacaf Champions League title in the second leg of the round of 16.

Toronto FC, FC Dallas, the New York Red Bulls, the Seattle Sounders FC and the Colorado Rapids are all vying to advance in the competition for the title.

On Tuesday night, Toronto FC, the defending MLS champion, will host Colorado at BMO Field.

Toronto FC is in the best shape of all the teams and would have to lose 3-0 to be eliminated.

On Wednesday, FC Dallas will play Panama’s Tauro at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, having lost 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16.

The Red Bulls will take the field on Thursday against Honduran club Olimpia.

The teams tied 1-1 in the first leg of the round in a match played behind closed doors at National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, for security reasons.

The Seattle Sounders will host El Salvador’s Santa Tecla on Thursday at CenturyLink Field.

The Salvadoran team rallied in the first leg to beat the Sounders 2-1 at home.
 

