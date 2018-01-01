 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Defective Lug Nut, Bad Weather Mar Alonso’s 1st F1 Pre-Season Test

MONTMELO, Spain – Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (McLaren) had an inauspicious beginning to the Formula One preseason on Monday due to a defective lug nut that made him lose a wheel and kept him in the garage for nearly the entire morning.

Rain and cold, meanwhile, put a damper on the afternoon session for the 13 drivers taking part in the testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alonso’s right rear wheel came off just 45 minutes into the first session and though mechanics fixed the problem, he lapped the circuit only four more times after the mishap, for a total of 10 laps.

It took McLaren three hours to fix Alonso’s car.

The reigning F1 world champion, Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), completed 25 laps during the abbreviated afternoon session.

The day’s best time was posted in the morning by Australian Red Bull driver, who completed a lap in 1:20.179, 0.17 second faster than Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas of Finland.

Bottas’ compatriot Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) was third, 0.327 seconds slower than the Mercedes driver.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved