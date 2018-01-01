 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico Madrid Confirms Sale of Carrasco, Gaitan to Chinese Club

MADRID – Atletico Madrid announced on Monday the transfers of winger Yannick Carrasco and midfielder Nico Gaitan to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

Atleti did not disclose the financial terms of the transactions.

The Spanish club confirmed the departure of the players in two separated statements wishing each the best of luck.

The two players came to the Atletico training facility Monday to to say goodbye to their teammates.

Carrasco, 24, joined Atletico from Monaco in July 2015 and appeared in 124 games for the Spanish club. The Belgium international scored 23 goals and contributed 17 assists for the Colchoneros.

The 30-year-old Gaitan, capped 16 times by Argentina, moved from Benfica to Atletico in July 2016 and played in 49 matches for the Spanish side, including 13 games this season.

The departures of Carrasco and Gaitan follow deals that saw midfielder Augusto Fernandez go to China’s Beijing Renhe and forward Luciano Vietto sent to Valencia during the winter transfer window.

Atletico holds the second position in La Liga with 58 points, just seven points behind leaders Barcelona.
 

