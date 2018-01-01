

Bus Crash Kills 2, Injures 15 in Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a school bus transporting a boys’ soccer team crashed on a bridge Monday in Villaguay, a city in the eastern Argentine province of Entre Rios, police said.



The accident occurred around 6:00 am when the double-decker bus hit the Tigrecito bridge, which is under construction, police spokesmen told the official Telam news agency, adding that the driver and another adult died in the crash.



The injured included other adults and minors, but no one suffered life-threatening injuries.



The accident victims were taken to hospitals, where they are being treated.



The bus, owned by the Rio Uruguay transportation company, was en route from Puerto Iguazu, in the northeastern province of Misiones, to Cordoba, a city in central Argentina.



The vehicle may have been on that particular road because the driver was searching for a “better route,” Villaguay deputy police chief Walter Reisenhauer said.



The bus went into a roadside ditch and careened nearly 80 meters (260 feet) before crashing into the bridge that is under construction, Reisenhauer said, adding that there are no indications yet that other vehicles were involved in the accident.



