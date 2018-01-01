 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain PM Vows to Support Tunisian Democracy

TUNIS – Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy voiced on Monday his country’s full support for the democratic process in Tunisia, seven years after the so-called “Arab Spring” uprisings began there.

Rajoy made his remarks at a press conference in the capital Tunis following a one-day summit with the country’s prime minister, Youssef Chahed.

The head of the Spanish government reiterated the “total commitment of Spain to a vigorously democratic Tunisia that advances the prosperity and well-being of its inhabitants through the rule of law.”

Chahed stated that Spain constitutes an example of what can be achieved through reform, noting that Monday’s meeting with Rajoy, the first such summit in a decade, entailed a new beginning for relations between the two countries and that Spain is to continue to be a partner in advancing reforms and ensuring stability.

Rajoy and Chahed highlighted their mutual understanding regarding challenges such as terrorism, and stressed the importance of bilateral agreements signed on the sidelines of the summit related to women’s rights, civil protection, cooperation in agriculture and the fight against crime.

After the summit, Rajoy visited the Bardo Museum and paid tribute to those who died there in the 2015 terror attack, in which two Spanish tourists were among the 22 people killed by gunmen from the Islamic State terror organization.
 

