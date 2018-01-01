 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Encourages 6 Billion Euro Investment in Maritime Projects

BRUSSELS – A European Union maritime action plan has resulted in over 1,200 new projects linked to the sea and secured nearly 6 billion euro ($7.3 million) in investments, according to an EU statement on Monday.

The plan seeks to boost the maritime economy of Portugal, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and includes the Macaronesian region, comprising the Azores, Madeira, the Canary Islands, as well as cooperation projects with Cape Verde.

According to the EU’s vision, the marine and maritime sectors could by 2020 provide “7 million jobs in Europe, not only in emerging sectors, such as offshore renewable energy, but by also boosting the traditional maritime industries.”

Most of the projects target environmental protection and innovation, as well as improved connectivity and social inclusion.

On the other hand it reinforces the Atlantic’s environmental and ecological stability, Europe’s largest and most important ecosystem safeguarding it for future generations.

According to the European Commission, among the hundreds of initiatives this plan has created include 500 environmental projects (2.1 billion euro); from developing marine renewable energy in France to biotechnological applications in Portugal.

Spain and Ireland will be assigned some 100 projects (2.4 billion euro) to develop port facilities, improving their accessibility and connectivity.

Another 500 projects (750 million euro) will seek broadband connectivity in remote areas of Scotland or maritime spatial planning in Macaronesia.

A further 100 projects (360 million euro) will promote social inclusion, like improved tourism infrastructure in Wales and remote health monitoring in Ireland.

Funding comes from various sources: the EU, the European Investment Bank, as well as national, regional and private sources.

The EC will use the results of this independent study and a public consultation held last year to generate a discussion in the countries concerned, to improve the plan’s performance even further from now until 2020.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved