Motagua Remains Leader in Honduran League; Marathon Moves into 3rd Place

TEGUCIGALPA – Marathon, coached by Argentine Hector Vargas, defeated Platense in Honduran league action over the weekend, moving into third place in the Clausura tournament standings.

Platense’s Luis Castro gave Marathon a 1-0 lead with an own goal in the 35th minute of Sunday’s match.

John Paul Suazo made it 2-0 on a header right before the half and Yustin Arboleda added a goal on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to make the final score 3-0.

Motagua remains in first place, with 21 points, followed by Olimpia, with 19 points, although neither team played in the 10th round of the Clausura tournament.

The two clubs, which are based in Tegucigalpa, competed in Concacaf matches.

Motagua and Olimpia will play on March 7 in matches corresponding to the 10th round of tournament play.

Motagua will take on Universidad Pedagogica Francisco Morazan, while Olimpia, coached by Colombian Carlos Restrepo, will play Real Sociedad.
 

