

Slovak Investigative Journalist, Partner Found Murdered at Home



VELKA MACA, Slovakia – A Slovak journalist known for his investigative reporting on corruption was found murdered alongside his partner at their home near the capital city of Bratislava, prompting a murder probe, police said on Monday.



Jan Kuciak, 27, who was known for his work exposing tax fraud in high-level businesses for the new site Aktuality.sk, had a bullet wound to the chest while his fiancée, identified as Martina K., was shot in the head; both bodies were discovered in the property they shared in Velka Maca, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the capital.



“It looks like a possible double assassination,” said police chief Tibor Gaspar at a press conference, adding that the murder was likely linked to Kuciak’s investigative reporting.



Police suspected the crime took place sometime between Thursday and Sunday.



Kuciak’s most recent story accused business mogul Marian Kocner of tax evasion in relation to real estate dealings in the capital.



Gaspar said it could be the first such assassination case of a journalist in the country.



