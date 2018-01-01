

Tate Britain Gathers 20th Century Figurative Painters’ Most Human Works



LONDON – London’s renowned Tate Britain art museum is to show a series of works by the United Kingdom’s 20th-century painters whose work was dedicated to the most intimate portrayal of human beings in their natural habitats.



The exhibition called “All Too Human” shows a series of portraits by figurative artists like Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach and Paula Rego which all captured the rawness and power of the people and landscapes of their day-to-day lives.



“All Too Human celebrates the painters in Britain who strove to represent human figures, their relationships and surroundings in the most intimate of ways,” the Tate said in a statement.



Among those present at the exhibition’s presentation on Monday was David Dawson, Freud’s former assistant and the subject of “David and Eli,” a nude portrait that shows the painter’s incredible skill at depicting the colors and textures of the human body.



“He was always such brilliant company, it’s always a real treat really to hear stories as well as sitting there watching the painting develop,” Dawson told the epa photojournalist as he stood slightly bashfully in front of a portrait painted some 14 years ago showing him totally naked alongside a reclining dog.



Another of Freud’s subjects, Sue Tilley, was also happy to stretch out on a bench and elegantly pose in front of the painting she sat for, “Sleeping by the Lion Carpet.”



Wherever viewers turn, they are confronted with the inherent physicality of people made large on the canvas, as can be seen in Jenny Saville’s “Reverse,” a self-portrait that highlights the artist’s blood and skin and flesh.



“All Too Human” can be seen at the Tate Britain from Wednesday to Aug. 27, 2018.



