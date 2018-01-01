 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Colombia’s ELN Guerrilla Group Declares Ceasefire

BOGOTA – The National Liberation Army (ELN) said on Monday it was declaring a ceasefire ahead of Colombia’s legislative elections next month and proposed resuming peace negotiations with the government.

“As we get closer to the March 11 elections, even though we do not endorse these flawed processes, as a show of respect for Colombia’s women and men who will cast a vote, the ELN will cease offensive military operations between March 9 and 13,” the rebel group said in a statement dated Feb. 25 and posted on its website on Monday.

On Sunday, March 11, Colombians will vote for members of both houses of Congress and, for the first time, former guerrillas of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will run as candidates of the newly created Revolutionary Common Alternative Force (FARC) party.

The ELN called on President Juan Manuel Santos to “set a date to start the fifth round of talks and send a delegation for dialogue to Quito (Ecuador). On that date, all our delegates will be going to the Ecuadorian capital too.”

The agenda agreed upon for the talks “must continue advancing with rigor and expediency, with respect to the tools and protocols established and seeking an agreement to end the armed confrontation and work for transformation to a Colombia with peace and justice.”

On Jan. 29, Santos suspended the peace negotiations with the ELN in response to a series of attacks by the insurgent group that killed seven police officers.

The bombings staged by the ELN killed five police officers and wounded 41 others in Barranquilla; wounded five officers in neighboring Soledad; and killed two officers and wounded two others in Buenavista, a village located outside the city of Santa Rosa, in Bolivar province.

An ELN urban guerrilla unit claimed responsibility for the attack in Barranquilla.

The peace negotiations between the government and ELN started in Quito on Feb. 7, 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved