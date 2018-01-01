 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Being Happy, Not No. 1, Is Top Goal, Nadal Says

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who makes his return to the ATP World Tour on Monday at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, said being happy was more important at age 31 than regaining the top spot in the rankings.

“At this point in my career, what I’m looking for is to be happy and I play the weeks that make me happy ... reaching No. 1 or No. 5 depends on how much I play and the level,” the 16-time Grand Slam champion said in a press conference on Sunday.

Nadal, who has not played since being injured at the Australian Open, will play 36-year-old countryman Feliciano Lopez, the world No. 37, on Monday.

“I’m happy at 31 and I still have the desire to be competitive to fight for what motivates me,” Nadal said.

Nadal was forced to retire from his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Jan. 23 due to a leg injury, marking only the second time that he has been forced to call it quits at a Grand Slam event.

The Spanish star is seeking his third title of the year at the ATP 500 event in the Mexican Pacific resort city.

Nadal, who won titles in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, would retake the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings from Swiss great Roger Federer if he wins the hard-court event.

The Spanish star said he had a short-term focus in dealing with the season.

“Right now, I’m happy to be in Acapulco. I can’t plan things months ahead of time,” Nadal said.

The Mexican Open, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will have seven of the top 10 players in the world in the men’s draw.

The tournament, an ATP 500 event, offers $1.78 million in prize money.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved