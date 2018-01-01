

Spain PM Reproaches Catalan Politicians’ Decision to Snub King



TUNIS – Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reproached on Monday the decision taken by two Catalan political leaders not to attend a ceremony to greet the Spanish king at a world cellphone conference in Barcelona.



Speaking during a visit to Tunisia, Rajoy said by failing to personally welcome King Felipe VI to the Mobile World Congress, Catalan regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau had shirked their obligations.



“The fact that someone shirked their institutional obligations or wanted to make themselves a talking point is a small act that in no way can tarnish what is really important,” the conservative PM said.



The Mobile World Congress is the largest such telecommunications conference in the world and takes place annually in Barcelona, north-east Spain.



