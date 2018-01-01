

Spanish Veteran David Ferrer Reflects on Career, Joy of Playing Tennis



ACAPULCO, Mexico – Spanish ATP Tour veteran David Ferrer said in an interview with EFE that he had adjusted to being out of the top 10 and was focusing on playing tennis for the joy of the game.



“At first it’s hard to accept it, but later you get used to it. You enjoy yourself more when you’re mature because you value what you’ve achieved,” the 35-year-old Ferrer, who spent seven seasons in the top 10, said.



The Valencia native turned professional at the start of the century and became a fan favorite for his gritty playing style and refusal to ever give up in a match.



Ferrer, however, was never able to get past the “Big Four” – Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray, who have dominated the ATP Tour and Grand Slams for more than a decade.



“I never got a Grand Slam (title), I couldn’t do it and I shouldn’t think much about that. Over the years, I gave it all I had and I have no regrets,” Ferrer said.



The Spanish veteran achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 3 and won 27 titles, including the Masters 1000 event in Paris in 2012.



“You get used to getting some wins and at first it’s hard not being in the top 10. It me a year to understand it and now I’m fine,” the Spaniard said.



Ferrer, the world No. 38, will play Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Monday night.



