

UEFA Elects Spanish Soccer Federation Chief to Executive Committee



MADRID – The UEFA elected on Monday Juan Luis Larrea, the current head of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), as a UEFA Executive Committee member for one year, replacing Angel Maria Villar, who had resigned after being jailed on corruption charges.



Larrea, who has filled Villar’s post as head of the RFEF since July 25, 2017, was voted in during the 42nd Congress of the UEFA held in Bratislava, Slovakia.



Born in 1953 and with a background in the banking sector, Larrea served on the RFEF’s board of directors since 1988, where he was a treasurer until July 25.



Since Jan. 25, Larrea has been in charge of the managing board of the RFEF, which has called for new presidential elections on April 9, in which the former president of the association of Spanish soccer players, Luis Rubiales, intends to compete.



Villar, who presided over the RFEF for 29 years, was jailed after Spanish authorities charged him with allegedly committing fraud, falsifying documents and corruption.



Villar joined the UEFA Executive Committee in 1992, and since 2002 was one of the five deputies of the European governing body’s president.



