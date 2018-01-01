

Rolling Stones to Perform UK Tour for First Time since 2006



LONDON – The Rolling Stones are set to take to the stage once again as part of a tour on home turf for the first time since 2006, the United Kingdom band announced on Monday.



The veteran rock band, fronted by Mick Jagger, will play five dates in the UK, including Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Manchester, in May and June 2018 as part of their “No Filter” tour.



“NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows!,” a tweet on the band’s page said.



Besides the UK dates, the Stones were set to also venture to other cities across Europe, playing in Dublin, Berlin, Marseilles, Stuttgart, Prague and Warsaw.



The band, comprised of Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, last played in the UK five years ago in summer 2013, when it headlined at the popular music festival, Glastonbury, and performed at two concerts in London’s Hyde Park.



However, the group has not offered a tour in 12 years.



“We are looking forward to getting back on stage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland,” said Jagger in a statement. “It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while.”



Richards said it was “such a joy to play with this band,” and that they were “only just getting started.”



Tickets for the UK dates would go on sale on Friday.



