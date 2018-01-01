 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones to Perform UK Tour for First Time since 2006

LONDON – The Rolling Stones are set to take to the stage once again as part of a tour on home turf for the first time since 2006, the United Kingdom band announced on Monday.

The veteran rock band, fronted by Mick Jagger, will play five dates in the UK, including Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Manchester, in May and June 2018 as part of their “No Filter” tour.

“NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows!,” a tweet on the band’s page said.

Besides the UK dates, the Stones were set to also venture to other cities across Europe, playing in Dublin, Berlin, Marseilles, Stuttgart, Prague and Warsaw.

The band, comprised of Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, last played in the UK five years ago in summer 2013, when it headlined at the popular music festival, Glastonbury, and performed at two concerts in London’s Hyde Park.

However, the group has not offered a tour in 12 years.

“We are looking forward to getting back on stage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland,” said Jagger in a statement. “It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while.”

Richards said it was “such a joy to play with this band,” and that they were “only just getting started.”

Tickets for the UK dates would go on sale on Friday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved