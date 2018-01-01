

Asensio Looks Ready as Real Madrid Wraps Up Preparation for Espanyol



MADRID – Real Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio seemed ready on Monday to compete as the team finished their final training session ahead of the La Liga match against Espanyol.



After missing Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Alaves due to a wisdom tooth removal, Asensio completed the second and last training session ahead of the Blancos’ away game on Tuesday.



Injuries kept Marcelo, Jesus Vallejo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the sideline.



With 13 games to go until the end of the season, Real Madrid holds the third spot in the La Liga table with 51 points, 14 points behind leader Barcelona.



