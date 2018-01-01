 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Johnson, Rahm Continue to Top World Golf Ranking

NEW YORK – United States golfer Dustin Johnson and Spain’s Jon Rahm continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, occupying first and second place, respectively.

Having won southern Florida’s Honda Classic, part of the PGA Tour, US golfer Justin Thomas climbed one spot to be ranked third, replacing his compatriot Jordan Spieth, who dropped to fourth.

England’s Justin Rose held the fifth position, ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

Outside the Top 10, Eddie Pepperell of the United Kingdom jumped from 154th to 92nd place after his first-ever European Tour win at the Qatar Masters, held at the Doha Golf Club in Qatar.

The current golf Top 10 rankings and average points are as follows:

  1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.67


  2. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.88


  3. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.74


  4. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.43


  5. Justin Rose (England) 7.44


  6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.12


  7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.40


  8. Jason Day (Australia) 5.89


  9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.84


  10. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.52
 

