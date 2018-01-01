 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Hungary’s Lake Balaton Freezes over as Europe Braces for Cold Snap

LAKE BALATON, Hungary – Hungary’s Lake Balaton, the largest lake in Central Europe, was transformed into an icy landscape on Monday as temperatures dipped below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Images released via epa showed icicles dangling from a bathing platform – a sign of warmer climes – and a bench looking out toward the lake that was completely wrapped in ice.

Ice hung from railings and trees, while a dog was seen gingerly walking down some steps toward the ice-bound body of water.

Hungary’s meteorological service warned of snowfall in the southwest of the country, as well as sub-zero temperatures across the nation on Monday.

Temperatures of between -5 and -10 degrees were forecast around the Lake Balaton area, according to the service.

In summer, this lake is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Similar wintry scenes appeared in Italy and Switzerland, as seen in other images released via epa.
 

