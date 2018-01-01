 
  HOME | USA

US Tourist Held in Japan after Police Find Severed Head in Bag

TOKYO – Japanese police interrogated on Monday an American tourist who was arrested after the severed head of a woman was found inside a suitcase in the apartment he was renting, according to sources close to the investigation.

Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, admitted he got rid of the body of a 27-year-old woman, whose severed head the police found Saturday from a rented tourist apartment in the city of Osaka in western Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported.

After interrogating Vasilievich, the Japanese police Monday were able to locate the dismembered arms, legs and torso of the woman from different mountainous areas of Kyoto and Osaka, although they did not find any of the victim’s clothes or belongings.

They also did not find any marks of injuries in the body parts apart from the cuts to dismember it, the Japanese news agency said.

The American citizen was the last person to have been seen with the missing woman, and was held by the authorities on Thursday on suspicion of having abducted her.

Security cameras in the apartment building had revealed images of Vasilievich and the woman entering the building together.

However, while Vasilievich could be seen coming out of the building a few times with a travel bag, the woman never left the building.
 

