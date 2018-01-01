 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Powerful Earthquakes Rock Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY – A magnitude-6.0 earthquake hit central Papua New Guinea on Monday, followed by another of 7.5 in the same region a few hours later, the United States Geological Survey said.

The authorities mobilized troops and rescue teams but they have yet to provide information about material damage or possible victims owing to the terrain of the region.

The first earthquake took place at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) and its epicenter was located some 90 km to the south of Porgera, in Enga province, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The multinational ExxonMobil stopped all work in its gas plant to assess possible damage to the installations and confirmed in a statement that all employees were safe.

Landslides forced Ok Tedi mining company to halt its operations.

Pictures on social media showed roads cutoff and parts of the mining company’s installations damaged.

Later during the day, a second tremor, at a depth of 23 km, rocked the highland provinces, inhabited by close to 2 million people and difficult to access by road.

The country sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is hit by around 7,000, mostly moderate, earthquakes every year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved