HOME | Chile

Chilean President Recycles Two Mobiles to Make Medals for Tokyo 2020



TOKYO – Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet contributed on Monday two mobile phones as part of a project to make the medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from recycled electronic devices.



Bachelet deposited the phones at a recycling station installed inside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, while accompanied by Yuriko Koike, the city’s governor.



The Chilean president participated in a meeting with Koike in which she highlighted the agreement on sports signed during the trip “to increase the capacity of our athletes in Chile and Japan.”



She also stressed the importance of her visit for reinforcing and continuing increasing relationships between the two countries at all levels.



TOKYO – Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet contributed on Monday two mobile phones as part of a project to make the medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from recycled electronic devices.Bachelet deposited the phones at a recycling station installed inside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, while accompanied by Yuriko Koike, the city’s governor.The Chilean president participated in a meeting with Koike in which she highlighted the agreement on sports signed during the trip “to increase the capacity of our athletes in Chile and Japan.”She also stressed the importance of her visit for reinforcing and continuing increasing relationships between the two countries at all levels. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

