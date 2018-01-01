 
  HOME | USA

North Korea Stresses Door Open for Dialogue with US

SEOUL – The head of the North Korean delegation visiting the South, Kim Yong-chol, reiterated on Monday that the door for dialogue with the United States is open, according to Seoul.

The comment was made during a meeting with Choi Eui-yong, chief of South Korea’s National Security Council and the top security advisor to President Moon Jae-in, held at a hotel in Seoul, a presidential office spokesperson told EFE.

Kim’s remark came after he told the South Korean president on Sunday that the regime has “enough” willingness to talk to the US right away, even after Washington announced new sanctions against Pyongyang on Friday.

The high-level North Korean delegation has been visiting South Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which ended on Sunday.

The winter Games led to the biggest thaw in years between the two Koreas, which are technically still at war.

Seoul believes this “Olympic thaw” could lead Washington and Pyongyang to the negotiating table after 2017 was marked by North Korea’s repeated weapons tests and verbal threats between the two countries.
 

