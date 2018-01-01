 
  World

UN Chief Says Hell on Earth in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta Must Be Stopped

GENEVA – The head of the United Nations demanded on Monday that a 30-day ceasefire in Syria drafted by the Security Council come into effect and called for an end to what he termed the hell on earth in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held Damascus suburb that has been the subject of an intense bombing campaign in recent days.

Opening a Human Rights Council at the UN’s Geneva office, Antonio Guterres commended the adoption of the resolution, but warned that it would only serve its purpose if it was properly implemented, particularly with regard to Eastern Ghouta, where last week alone over 500 people were killed by airstrikes and shelling conducted by forces loyal to the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

“Eastern Ghouta cannot wait, it is high time to stop this hell on earth,” Guterres told the council, pleading for a facilitation of humanitarian aid deliveries and evacuations of sick and wounded from the besieged network of small towns and satellite cities mere kilometers from Damascus, where roughly 400,000 people are estimated to live.

The UN’s Security Council adopted the ceasefire resolution late Saturday evening, but intense hostilities in Eastern Ghouta continued unabated.
 

