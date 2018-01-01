 
  HOME | Chile

Emperor Meets Chile’s President before Her Departure from Japan

TOKYO – Japanese Emperor Akihito met on Monday Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet a few hours before she concluded her visit to the Asian country, as part of her last official international trip before she ends her term on March 11.

The Japanese emperor received Bachelet around 10:20 am at the gates of the Imperial Palace, after which the two held a meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Bachelet and the emperor discussed the former’s visit to Nagasaki and her 2007 visit to Hiroshima; both cities victims of a nuclear attack during World War II.

Bachelet paid tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings in Nagasaki and called for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The Chilean president said all countries should make an effort to end the possibility of future nuclear attacks and praised the people of Japan for their resilience post the war, and the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

On Friday, Bachelet had met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and both leaders discussed the Trans-Pacific Partnership to boost trade relations and fight protectionism.
 

