

Children Receive Treatment after Alleged Chemical Attack near Syria’s Capital



CAIRO – Children suffering from breathing difficulties have been receiving treatment after the Syrian government forces carried out an alleged chemical attack in a besieged rebel-held area near Damascus.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, reported that Sunday’s attack on al-Shifunieh village in Eastern Ghouta had killed one child and injured at least 13 others.



The alleged attack came a day after the United Nations approved a 30-day humanitarian truce across the war-torn country.



Last week, President Bashar al-Assad’s forces began a massive artillery and air offensive on Eastern Ghouta, killing at least 536 people, including 131 children and 78 women, according to the SOHR.



Eastern Ghouta’s rebel-held network of towns and satellite cities outside Damascus has for over four years been besieged by forces loyal to al-Assad, preventing much-needed food and humanitarian aid from reaching the UN-estimated 400,000 people living there.



