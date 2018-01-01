|
LONDON – Simona Halep of Romania managed to reclaim the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.
Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for the past four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, lost points after she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semifinal.
Kvitova, meanwhile, climbed one place to ninth spot, while Germany’s Angelique Kerber fell to 10th.
The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:
- Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965 points
- Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,525
- Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175
- Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,480
- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080
- Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000
- Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625
- Venus Williams (USA) 4,277
- Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086
- Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,055