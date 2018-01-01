HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Halep Takes Back Top Position in WTA Rankings from Wozniacki



LONDON – Simona Halep of Romania managed to reclaim the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.



Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for the past four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, lost points after she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semifinal.



Kvitova, meanwhile, climbed one place to ninth spot, while Germany’s Angelique Kerber fell to 10th.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965 points



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,525



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,480



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625



Venus Williams (USA) 4,277



Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086



Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,055

LONDON – Simona Halep of Romania managed to reclaim the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for the past four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, lost points after she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semifinal.Kvitova, meanwhile, climbed one place to ninth spot, while Germany’s Angelique Kerber fell to 10th.The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

