Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Four Killed in Explosion in English City of Leicester

LONDON – Four people were killed in an explosion in the English city of Leicester, 143 kilometers (89 miles) north of London, the police said on Monday while ruling out any connection with terrorism.

The blast occurred in a building containing shop premises on the ground floor and a two-storey flat above it, police said.

“At this stage, there are four confirmed fatalities and four people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

“We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties,” Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.

Once the rescue operations are complete, there will an investigation to determine the circumstances of the blast, which the police official said “are not being linked to terrorism” at this stage.
 

