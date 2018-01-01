HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Maintains Top Spot in ATP Rankings



LONDON – Switzerland’s Roger Federer stayed on top of the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,105 points, ahead of Spain’s Rafael Nadal.



Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, reclaimed last week the number one position for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012 after he overtook Nadal following his victory at the Rotterdam Open.



Croatia’s Marin Cilic is third, followed by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.



South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro jumped to the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, while United States’ Jack Sock fell to 10th.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,105



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,810



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280



Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 2,825



Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,745



Jack Sock (United States) 2,650

