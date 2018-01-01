|
LONDON – Switzerland’s Roger Federer stayed on top of the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,105 points, ahead of Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, reclaimed last week the number one position for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012 after he overtook Nadal following his victory at the Rotterdam Open.
Croatia’s Marin Cilic is third, followed by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro jumped to the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, while United States’ Jack Sock fell to 10th.
The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:
- Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,105
- Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points
- Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960
- Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635
- Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450
- Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,810
- David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280
- Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 2,825
- Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,745
- Jack Sock (United States) 2,650