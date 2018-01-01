 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 27,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Beijing’s Repression Failed to Silence Activists, CHRD Says

BEIJING – The Chinese government’s repression and attempts to undermine human rights in the country have failed to silence activists, the China Human Rights Defenders said on Monday.

In its annual report titled “Repression and Resilience,” the CHRD documented the situation over the last year in China faced by activists and human rights defenders, who “demonstrated remarkable resilience in promoting and protecting human rights in the face of government repression.”

In 2017, Beijing adopted an aggressive strategy to undermine international human rights principles and “severely” violate them domestically, the CHRD said.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping “consolidated power and promoted his totalitarian vision,” human rights activists mobilized, disseminated information online, demonstrated and rallied to defend human rights, according to the report.

Chinese authorities have continued to adopt tougher measures on the already-censured Chinese internet, increasing the risk for activists who report on repression in the country.

Despite restrictions on public protests, the CHRD said numerous significant spontaneous rallies had been held during the past year against pollution, forced evictions and unfair wages.

The government has met resistance by activists with criminal prosecution, forced disappearances, torture or deprivation of adequate medical treatment, the report added.

“Abuses related to economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as to political and civil rights, remain widespread in China,” the CHRD said.

Given the situation, the CHRD has urged the Chinese Government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to put an end to repression of civil society.

“The government must release all detained and imprisoned HRDs and activists, investigate allegations of torture and ensure perpetrators are held criminally responsible,” the CHRD concluded.
 

