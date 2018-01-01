 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Beal Helps Wizards Break Sixers’ Winning Streak with 109-94 Home Win

WASHINGTON – Shooting guard Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards attack on Sunday, scoring 24 points to help his team break the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-match winning streak with a 109-94 to victory.

The win puts the Wizards half a game up on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 35-25 record this season.

The Wizards also lead the Southeast Division with a four-game advantage over the Miami Heat.

Forward Otto Porter Junior had 23 points, while reserve Kelly Oubre Junior scored 19 points – 16 of them in the first half – for the Wizards’ attack.

The Wizards now have a 9-3 record in the absence of star playmaker John Wall, who is out after injuring his left knee that required surgery in January.

Czech forward Tomas Satoransky impressed with 10 assists and seven points.

Cameroonian center Joel Embid had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and were looking for their eighth straight victory.

Australian youngster Ben Simmons had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but failed to stop the loss.

Croatian power forward Dario Saric had 13 points for Philadelphia, which is half a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings and trail Washington by two games.

This was the 76ers’ eighth consecutive loss in Washington.
 

