

China Clocks More Than 800 Orders for Homegrown Passenger Plane



SHANGHAI – A Chinese company has ordered 30 units of China’s homegrown passenger aircraft C919, taking the total number of orders to 815, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said on its official Weibo page on Monday.



COMAC said the company China Huarong Financial Leasing, an aircraft charter company, has placed an order for 30 C919 jets and 20 smaller ARJ21 jets, bringing up the total orders for the C919 to 815 and for the ARJ21 to 453.



The first C919 passenger jet had completed its maiden flight in May 2017, while a second model carried out its inaugural test flight in December.



According to COMAC, a total of six C919 aircrafts will be flight tested before they start commercial operations in 2020.



The C919 is a narrow-body aircraft, similar to over half the commercial planes currently active worldwide, and can accommodate between 158-174 passengers, with a range of 4,075-5,555 kilometers (2,532-3,452 miles), according to the COMAC website.



The passenger plane is in direct competition with market leaders the United States-based Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320, headquartered in France.



