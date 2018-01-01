 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Ecuador’s Andres Chocho Wins Racewalking Event in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico – Ecuador’s Andres Chocho, the Pan-American racewalking champion, cemented himself as one of the world’s best athletes in the 50-kilometer (31-mile) event, winning the Memorial Jerzy Hausleber contest in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Sunday, the second event on the world circuit.

On a very hot day, Chocho crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 27 seconds, paving the way for competing in May in the World Cup event in China.

In second and third places were Mexicans Jose Leyver Ojeda (3:53.37) and Omar Zepeda (3:57:31).

In the women’s category, Mexico’s Erika Jimenez took home the gold with a time of 4:32:53, followed by US athlete Erin Tayler (4:54:39) and Mexico’s Lizbeth Miranda (4:58:41).

The Memorial Jerzy Hausleber pays tribute to the Polish trainer who sowed the seeds for big wins by Mexican athletes during the 20th century, led by Olympic champions Daniel Bautista at the Montreal Games in 1976, along with Ernesto Canto and Raul Gonzalez in Los Angeles in 1984.
 

